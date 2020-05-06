Dropping hints? Just one day before news broke that Ashley Benson and girlfriend Cara Delevingne split, the actress seemingly admitted she’s been “crying” lately.

When Pretty Little Liars creator I. Marlene King tweeted on May 3, “Is it just me, or do you feel like crying a lot? I’m not a therapist but I think it’s a healthy release. Love you!!!!” Ashley, 30, responded on May 5, “Feel you.”

In Touch confirmed on Wednesday, May 6, that the couple — who were dating for nearly two years — broke up. An insider told Life & Style the pair were “were having problems” and “quarantine didn’t help.”

They added that, while shocking to fans, their loved ones were aware there was trouble in paradise. “This split is not surprising to Ashely and Cara’s inner circle. The thing is that no one wanted it to be true. They were great together, a dynamic duo and everyone loved having them around. That’s why this is so hard.”

In December, the two were rumored to have split after a tweet from Cara’s account said she and Ashley “broke up.” However, the mysterious post was deleted just 20 minutes later. At the time, neither denied the claim but another strange message showed up on her account shortly after that read, “GIVING AWAY 1000 IPHONE 11 Pros and much more since I love you so much,” hinting the model had been hacked.

Days later, Cara shared a sweet message for Ashley on her birthday, proving everything was A-OK. “Happy birthday @ashleybenson. There is so much I could say, but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don’t need to because YOU KNOW and that’s all that matters,” she wrote on December 18. “It’s you and me which is my favorite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious.”

The two were so in love, a source previously told In Touch exclusively the couple were house hunting. “Ashley has been spending a lot of time in London lately and staying at Cara’s place. The word is they’re house hunting for a love nest in Los Angeles, too.” The source explained in February 2019, “This is far more than just a fling. Ashley and Cara are building a life together, and they’re practically joined at the hip.”

Here’s hoping these two reunite in the future.

In Touch reached out to Ashley and Cara’s teams but did not hear back by the time of publication.