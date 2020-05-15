She’s had enough. Cara Delevingne broke her silence on her split from Ashley Benson and begged fans to stop “hating” on her ex-girlfriend after she was spotted kissing G-Eazy (real name: Gerald Gillum) on Thursday, May 14.

“To everyone hating on [Ashley], please stop,” the 27-year-old wrote in an Instagram Story hours after the kissing video surfaced. “You don’t know the truth. Only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”

Fans were already speculating about a romance between the rapper and the 30-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress based on likes and comments exchanged by the pair on Instagram over the past weeks. Cashley shippers were whipped into a full-on frenzy when the video surfaced showing Ashley and the 30-year-old hunk, along with another couple, pull up to The Apple Pan restaurant in Los Angeles to pick up some pies. Ash and G-Eazy shared a quick peck when he got back to the car.

Though Ashley has yet to speak out about the breakup, she seemed to respond to romance rumors earlier the same day when she liked a fan’s post about the situation. “You can’t say they are dating just because of a like and some comments,” wrote fan account @iloveabcd20 on an image of Ashley and Halsey‘s ex-boyfriend. “Can’t Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just need friends right now more than ever.”

Fans aren’t the only ones crushed by the split, which Life & Style confirmed on May 6. A source close to the pair says that though their friends were “not surprised,” they were still heartbroken by the news. “No one wanted it to be true. They were great together — a dynamic duo — and everyone loved having them around. That’s why this is so hard,” said the source.

So what went wrong? “They were having problems and the quarantine didn’t help,” the insider continued. “It pushed them to split.”

It’s nice to see Cara defending Ashley, even if they aren’t together anymore.