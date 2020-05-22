Another hangout! Ashley Benson was seen at rumored boyfriend G-Eazy’s Los Angeles home on May 21. The Pretty Little Liars actress typed in the security code to enter the gated estate and popped out once to grab a food order. The artist was also spotted walking onto the sidewalk with a friend at one point.

G-Eazy, 30, released a new song and music video for “Free Porn Cheap Drugs” at midnight, so it’s possible Ashley, 30, visited to celebrate the release. The starlet looked casual in a ripped white T-shirt, shorts and matching Doc Martens. The pair have been “hanging out” after the actress’ split from girlfriend Cara Delevingne, “but it’s not serious,” a source told Us Weekly.

Life & Style confirmed on May 6 Ashley and Cara, 27, broke up after more than two years together. Shortly after, fans started speculating the Spring Breakers star was having a flirtation with the “No Limit” artist. The rumors came to a head when they were caught kissing in a video on May 14.

There doesn’t appear to be any bad blood between Ashley and her ex. Cara came to the defense of the Hurricane Heist actress after she started receiving hate online. “To everyone hating on [Ashley], please stop,” the U.K. native wrote on her Instagram Story. “You don’t know the truth. Only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”

Ashley seemingly responded to the situation by “liking” an Instagram post slamming people for saying she “cheated.” Surprisingly, the blonde beauty’s sister, Shaylene, also spilled details about the connection that happened between Ashley and G-Eazy after they collaborated on the cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” together, which was released on April 22. Although she didn’t mention the rapper specifically, the details were a bit too specific.

“It’s OK if you decide to heal through music and collaborate with other artists — and if a spark happens. It’s not a crime when you’re single,” the 31-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story on May 15 about heartbreak. “I mean a lot of people meet through working together, and if there is a connection, great! Do what you want. It’s no one’s business.”

Shaylene also suggested it wasn’t Ashley’s “choice” to end her relationship with Cara. “Maybe it’s no one’s fault! Maybe it’s what the other person wanted and felt in their heart was the right thing to do for them,” she added.

