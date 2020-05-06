Say it ain’t so! Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have split after almost two years together, a source tells In Touch.

“This split is not surprising to Ashely and Cara’s inner circle,” a separate insider told Life & Style on Wednesday, May 6. “The thing is that no one wanted it to be true. They were great together, a dynamic duo and everyone loved having them around. That’s why this is so hard.”

Toward the end of their relationship, they began to “grow apart,” the insider explained. “I’ve heard that Cara was the one leaning into the break up more that Ashley.” While the source doesn’t believe a “third party” interrupted their relationship, they “know it wasn’t an easy decision” to part ways.

The former flames first sparked dating rumors in 2018 and later confirmed their relationship after one year together in June 2019.

There were rumors the couple split in December 2019 after a message was sent from the 27-year-old model’s Twitter account, although it was likely the work of a hacker. The tweet stated the two “broke up,” but was deleted after 20 minutes.

Prior to their break up, the ladies often gushed over each other on social media. On February 24, the Pretty Little Liars alum posted an artistic black-and-white picture with the model with the caption “My better half.” She even shared a beautiful photo of the couple kissing in front of a tropical backdrop for Valentine’s Day.

For Cara’s part, her feelings for the actress were clearly mutual. “There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don’t need to because YOU KNOW and that’s all that matters,” the blonde beauty wrote to Ashley for her birthday post in December 2019. “It’s you and me which is my favorite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious. I feel like I’ve known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being.”

Although we are sad to see these two part ways, we’re hoping it was for the best.

In Touch reached out to Cara and Ashley’s teams but did not hear back by the time of publication. People was the first to report the news of their breakup.