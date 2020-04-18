Fans weren’t sure at first how they felt about Too Hot to Handle stars Sharron Townsend and Rhonda Paul. Though many were initially shipping the couple, others preferred the American beauty with British gentleman David Birtwistle. As the episodes progressed, however, Rhonda came around to the first guy that caught her eye — and viewers were back on board. But what happened to the couple after the Netflix reality show ended? Did their love last once they didn’t have to play by the rules? We took a look at their Instagram accounts to see what proof we could find about whether or not they’re still together.

They follow each other on Instagram.

Neither star is giving much away on their social media accounts, but following each other speaks for itself. Well, kinda. Sharron, 25, follows almost every member of the Too Hot to Handle cast, and so does Rhonda, 27. However, there is one star who left the show on bad terms with the rest of the crew that neither of them follows — which seems to suggest that, had anything especially upsetting gone down, they wouldn’t hesitate to hit that block button.

Rhonda only posts about one king in her life.

And that’s her adorable son. Though she introduced him to Sharron on FaceTime on the show after dropping the surprise bombshell that she’s a single mom, they seem to be kicking it solo for now. “My mans and I on a date,” the gorgeous mama captioned a photo of them in November 2019, adding a red heart emoji.

Sharron posted steamy photos with other girls.

Granted, he’s a model, and the pictures are from professional photo shoots. It doesn’t exactly mean anything other than he’s doing his job — but the images are pretty racy. If he had a girlfriend, it’s possible he wouldn’t be so excited to share a photo where he’s got a hand on another woman’s boob, something we’re pretty sure would cost him at least a couple thousand dollars on the Netflix show. Then again, he also made sure to remind his fans that what we see isn’t always what we get. “Photography is telling a story, and we are all actors,” he captioned the shot.

Rhonda called out past drama.

After filming the show in April 2019, one of Rhonda’s August Instagrams could be squarely taking aim at an ex. “Don’t let anyone drain you of your happiness today!” the reality TV star told her followers as she shared a picture from a photo shoot. “Be drama free. Rise above the petty stuff.” Did Rhonda “rise above the petty stuff” by following her ex back on Insta? Or does the “drama” have nothing to do with romantic relationships? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.