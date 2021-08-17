Exclusive Chrisley Knows Best’s Chase Chrisley Reveals Why He Thought Parents Todd and Julie Were Divorcing

Trouble ahead? Chase Chrisley thought his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were “on the last stop before divorce,” the Chrisley Knows Best star exclusively tells In Touch.

Luckily, Chase, 25, confirms the reality TV couple are “not divorcing” after a teaser for season 9 of Chrisley Knows Best, which premiered on August 12, showed him worrying over his parents’ relationship.

“They were sleeping in separate bedrooms, and I was like, ‘What the heck is going on? … Is something going to happen?’” the Chase Chrisley Collection founder explains. “Then, it turns out, my mom just snores really, really, really bad. My dad’s like, ‘No, dude.’”

Chrisley Knows Best and season 3 of Growing Up Chrisley are giving even more of an inside look at the various romantic relationships among the members of the Chrisley family.

Chase reflected on his split from girlfriend Emmy Medders during an interview with Life & Style ahead of the premieres.

“We just thought it would be healthier and better for both of us,” he said, while confirming he is “single.”

“I think that it just came down to we kind of looked at like what we wanted in life, and right now, it’s not matching up,” the Georgia native said about he and his ex, with whom he went Instagram official with in July 2020, going their “separate ways.”

There doesn’t appear to be bad blood between the two. Chase called Emmy an “amazing woman,” who he wants “nothing but the best” for moving forward.

That being said, he’s currently enjoying this alone time. “I’ve never had so much peace hanging out by myself,” he said.

It seems as though Chase is close to finding love. Todd, 52, previously gushed over Emmy after admitting he hasn’t always liked who his son has brought home.

“Chase has had s—t for luck when it comes to picking people to date, and I’ve made no bones about the people he dates,” Todd told Life & Style in 2020. “God answered that prayer with Emmy. She is a good, decent, honorable, honest, all-American sweetheart and her family is just literally salt of the Earth. You do not get any better than her family.”

Chrisley Knows Best season 9 and Growing Up Chrisley season 3 air on USA Network on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, respectively.