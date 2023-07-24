Kim Kardashian has a long list of ex-lovers, but is Chris Paul among the men to have captured her heart? Keep scrolling to find out if they dated, learn about their relationship and more.

Did Kim Kardashian and Chris Paul Date?

While rumors swirled that Kim and Chris had a romantic relationship in 2022, neither the reality star nor basketball player have confirmed they dated in the past.

What Did Kanye West Say After Kim Kardashian Dating Chris Paul?

After Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, the “Stronger” rapper took to Twitter in December 2022 to claim she had cheated on him with Chris.

“Let’s break one last window before we get outa here. I caught this guy with Kim,” Kanye tweeted at the time alongside a photo of Chris. He then signed off the tweet by writing, “Good night.”

The pair – who tied the knot in 2014 – finalized their divorce in November 2022.

Did Kim Kardashian Respond to Rumors She Cheated on Kanye West With Chris Paul?

“This is not true and sadly it’s an ongoing pattern with Kanye — attacking Kim to redirect everyone’s attention after a day of antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of,” a source said at the time, according to multiple reports.

The statement continued that Kanye “has a history of falsely accusing her of also having affairs with Meek Mill, Drake and countless others.”

“Kanye has for years deflected his own awful behavior, infidelities and obsession with porn and sex addiction to abuse and slut shame Kim,” the insider concluded. “She wants to be left alone so she can focus on the well-being of their children.”

Are Kim Kardashian and Chris Paul Dating Today?

Rumors began to swirl that Kim and Chris are dating in July 2023 when photos circulated on Twitter that seemingly showed the pair leaving Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut on July 21.

While Kim was spotted in the crowd during the match, many fans have taken to Twitter to state that the photo in question is not of the Kardashians star and Chris. Instead, social media users are stating that the snapshot is actually an old photo of Kendall Jenner and her ex-boyfriend Devin Booker.

Neither Kim nor Chris have publicly commented on the dating rumors. Kim has since blocked the account after the story was posted.

Is Chris Paul Married?

The NBA player has been married to his college sweetheart, Jada Crawley, since September 2011. The couple share on son, Chris Jr., and one daughter, Camryn.

Shutterstock (2)

Is Kim Kardashian Dating?

While Chris is seemingly happily married, Kim has been rumored to be dating Tom Brady.

Page Six reported in May that Kim was looking to purchase a vacation home in the Bahamian community Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club, where Tom also owns a house. The area is exclusive to members only.

In light of the rumors, a source told Us Weekly that the pair are “strictly friends.”

“Kim is looking at purchasing property in Baker’s Bay and knows Tom has a vacation home there in the Bahamas,” the insider told the outlet. “She reached out to him for advice, and he was really helpful. He pointed her in a few different directions and made a couple recommendations.”