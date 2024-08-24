Officially mom and dad! Hailey Bieber has given birth to baby No. 1 with Justin Bieber, four months after announcing they were expecting their first child.

New dad Justin, 30, posted a photo of their new baby’s foot to Instagram on August 23 and announced: “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER”

Hailey, 27, and Justin revealed her pregnancy in an Instagram post on May 9, which appeared to show the couple renewing their wedding vows in Hawaii. The model wore a stunning lace gown that hugged her bump, along with a matching scarf-like veil and held a bouquet of flowers.

In one close-up picture of the bump, both Hailey and Justin lovingly placed their hands on her belly. Another snapshot showed the “Holy” singer taking a picture of his wife as she posed in the gown while cradling her baby bump.

The Rhode Skin founder revealed in W magazine’s Special Edition Summer Issue published on July 23 that she was already six months pregnant at the time she and Justin let fans in on their baby news. Hailey was feeling better by the time of the interview after suffering acute morning sickness in her first trimester.

“I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time. I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff,” she told the publication about being able to keep her pregnancy a secret well into her second trimester.

“I probably could have hid it until the end. But I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly,” Hailey added about wanting to enjoy everything that came with being pregnant and the world knowing about it. “I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”

More than anything, Hailey and Justin enjoyed their time together as a couple before becoming a family of three.

“In the beginning [of pregnancy], it was super emotional for me. Like, ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’ she explained. “I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us.”

Getty Images

For the past six years of marriage, it has been just Hailey and Justin. The pair got engaged in July 2018, shortly after rekindling a romance they started two years prior. In September 2018, the couple wed in a New York courthouse ceremony. Hailey and Justin threw a lavish formal wedding for family and friends the following year on September 30, 2019.

While Justin had previously expressed interest in becoming a young dad, he said he respected Hailey’s professional goals before they committed to starting a family.

“I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out,” the “Sorry” singer told Ellen DeGeneres about his hope for kids during a 2020 appearance on her daytime talk show. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do. … I think she wants to have a few.”

Justin added, “But I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think … she’s just not ready yet. And that’s OK.”