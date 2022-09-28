Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Gia Giudice has grown up in the spotlight, with everything from modeling in a fashion show during season 2 to the ongoing drama with her uncle, Joe Gorga, being documented on the long-running Bravo reality series. Naturally, fans have also been interested in Gia’s love life ever since she started dating boyfriend Christian Carmichael. Keep reading to find out whether Gia and Christian are still together.

Who Is Christian Carmichael?

Christian is from New Jersey and is a former athlete, having wrestled at Paramus High School, according to his Instagram. It is unclear if and where Christian attends college.

When Did Gia Giudice and Christian Carmichael Start Dating?

Gia first tagged Christian in a March 2020 TikTok video; however, they didn’t make their relationship Instagram official until July the same year, with Gia posting an adorable photo of the couple canoodling by a jacuzzi with the caption, “Summer nights w u.”

Courtesy of Gia Giudice/Instagram

Christian has since appeared in a slew of photos on the future lawyer’s account; however, it appears the last photo Gia posted of herself and Christian was in August 2021, in which the pair took a sunset cruise with friends. “Casual Sunday,” she wrote next to a yellow heart emoji, adding, “We had an amazing time!”

Do Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice Like Christian Carmichael?

Teresa and Joe – who finalized their divorce in September 2020 after more than 20 years of marriage, In Touch confirmed – seemingly approve of their eldest daughter’s beau.

“Christian is an absolute doll,” a source close to the reality TV family previously told Us Weekly. “The family is just happy that Gia is happy.”

Are Gia Giudice and Christian Carmichael Still Together?

While some fans have pointed out that Gia doesn’t appear in any posts on Christian’s Instagram and has not been featured on Gia’s grid since August 2021, an insider insisted that all is well between the young lovebirds. “Gia has not broken up with her boyfriend. Not true,” the source exclusively told In Touch on September 27.

“They are still together and news of them breaking up are just rumors,” Dominique Enchinton, owner of Dominton Talent House, exclusively told In Touch separately.

Additionally, the couple attended the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker event during New York Fashion Week on September 13, posing for photos on the carpet before the show.

Mom Teresa also gave an update on the couple in May during part two of the RHONJ season 12 reunion, telling host Andy Cohen, “Yes, they are [still dating].”

Are Gia Giudice and Christian Carmichael Engaged?

In January, Gia set the record straight on whether she and Christian privately took their relationship to the next level, telling Celebuzz at the time, “There have been rumors circulating on the internet that my boyfriend and I are secretly engaged. I can confirm the engagement news, specifically, that we are NOT engaged … We are happily together as boyfriend and girlfriend but definitely, there is no engagement here.”