Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia Giudice opened up about hitting a “rough patch” in her romance with her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael, while exclusively speaking with In Touch.

“Our relationship is definitely private,” Gia, 21, tells In Touch at Bravoncon in New York City on Friday, October 14. “We had a little rough patch but we’re back and better than ever.”

Gia first introduced the former athlete in a March 2020 TikTok video, however, the pair didn’t make their relationship Instagram official until July of that year. The Bravo star uploaded a cozied-up photo of the duo in a jacuzzi, with the caption, “Summer nights w u.”

While Gia and Christian are still going strong, she says they’re not looking to get engaged just “yet.” “I still have a lot of things to do in my life,” she notes. “I’m going to law school, he’s forming his career right now. But yeah, we’re not opposed to moving in together or doing something like that in the future.”

Courtesy of Gia Giudice/Instagram

Her parents, Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice, who finalized their divorce in September 2020 after more than 20 years of marriage, have already seemingly given their seal of approval to the couple.

“Christian is an absolute doll,” a source close to the reality TV family previously told Us Weekly in March 2020. “The family is just happy that Gia is happy.”

The pair recently sparked split rumors after eagle-eyed fans noticed they had taken a long hiatus from each other’s social media profiles, but an insider later confirmed that the couple was still together.

“Gia has not broken up with her boyfriend. Not true,” the source exclusively told In Touch in September. Later that month, the couple attended the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker event during New York Fashion Week, where they posed for photos on the red carpet before the show.

Prior to dating Christian, Gia sparked possible romance rumors with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania’s son, Frankie Catania, after attending Gia’s prom together in 2019. After Christian and Gia got together, Frankie has shared his support for the new couple.

“I’m not mad at all. As long as she is happy and he treats her right, I am happy for her,” he said during an interview with Page Six. “At the end of the day, she’s my friend, and if something was to happen in the future with us — time will tell.”