Chris Rock and Amber Rose turned heads with a post-Christmas outing in New York City on December 26, 2023. Are they dating?

Are Chris Rock and Amber Rose Dating?

While Chris and Amber have not confirmed their relationship status, they did look quite chummy while hitting the streets of the Big Apple just one day after Christmas 2023. The two were seen chatting and laughing as paparazzi snapped photos of them together.

After strolling on the New York City streets, the pair reportedly went back to Chris’ apartment.

The outing came following Amber’s January 2023 declaration that she’s done with dating. “I want to be single for the rest of my life,” she admitted on the “Sofia With an F” podcast. “I don’t want to share my house or life with anyone.” Meanwhile, Chris said in March 2023 that he was “single” and had been for “a long time.”

Who Was Amber Rose Married To?

Before swearing off dating, Amber had several publicized relationships and was married one time. She tied the knot with Wiz Khalifa in 2013 and their son, Sebastian, was born later that year. Amber filed for divorce from the rapper just 14 months after their wedding. They have joint custody of Sebastian.

Who Else Has Amber Rose Dated?

Perhaps Amber’s most famous relationship was with Kanye West. They dated for two years from 2008 until 2010 after she starred in one of his music videos.

Following her split from Wiz, Amber dated Machine Gun Kelly, Terrence Ross and 21 Savage.

She started dating Alexander “A.E.” Edwards in 2018 and they announced that they were expecting a baby in April 2019. The pair’s son, Slash, was born that October. However, their relationship ended in 2021, with Amber confirming the news in an Instagram post. In her statement, she accused the music executive of cheating on her with at least 12 other women.

“I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes,” she wrote. “All 12 of y’all bums (the ones that I know of, there’s probably more) can have him. Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f–k him anyway. I saw all the texts and DMs. Y’all were well aware, but y’all don’t owe me any loyalty so it’s whatever. I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I’ve been so loyal and transparent, but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return. I’ll never say the girls’ names because I’m not in the business of ruining lives, but y’all know who y’all are. As for him … the lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I’m done.”

A.E. confirmed that he was unfaithful in an August 2021 interview. “S–t, I got caught,” he admitted. “I got caught before, you know? And she’s had enough, obviously. I love her, though. That’s like, my best friend, the mother of my son. I love my stepson, too, but … I like women.”

Who Is Chris Rock’s Ex-Wife?

Chris married Malaak Compton-Rock in 1996. Their daughter Lola was born in 2002 and their second daughter Zahra was born in 2004.

The comedian filed for divorce from Malaak in 2014 and their split was finalized two years later. Following the split, Chris admitted to cheating on Malaak during their marriage. “I was a piece of s–t,” he said in 2017.

Who Else Has Chris Rock Dated?

After ending his relationship with Malaak, Chris dated Megalyn Echikunwoke. They were first seen together at a Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy Awards party in February 2016. The relationship lasted for four years before Chris and Megalyn split in 2020.

Throughout 2020, Chris seemingly dated Carmen Ejogo, as they were photographed spending time together quite a bit.

He was in a highly-publicized relationship with Lake Bell during the summer of 2022. After various PDA-filled outings, things seemed to cool off between the pair, and he confirmed he was single in March 2023.