Anna Faris Says She ‘Ignored’ a Lot of Red Flags in Relationship With Chris Pratt Before Divorce

Getting real. Anna Faris admitted that she overlooked some red flags in her marriage with Chris Pratt before their divorce.

The Just Friends actress, 44, looked back at her past relationship with the 41-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star during the Monday, May 3, episode of her “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” podcast. While chatting with guest Rachel Bilson, the Mom alum revealed that she “ignored” some “issues” with her ex that she “really shouldn’t have.”

“In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced. I don’t think it was ever an independent decision,” Anna explained. The comedian noted that she didn’t have a group of friends to confide in amid their split, which she said she thinks “stunted” her in “a lot of ways.”

“One of them being that I never talked about any issues,” she recalled. “To the people, even who I was closest to, I’m sure things were more transparent with my relationship with Ben [Indra], but with Chris, I think that we both protected that imagery even within our close circles.”

Anna was married to Ben, a 42-year-old actor, from 2004 until 2008. She went on to marry Chris in 2009. Together she and the Marvel heartthrob welcomed son Jack in August 2012. Anna and Chris announced their breakup in August 2017 and finalized their divorce in October 2018.

The blonde beauty has since moved on with cinematographer Michael Barrett. In Touch broke the news of the pair’s engagement in November 2019, after two years of dating, with a source sharing that Anna is “very happy.” During Monday’s podcast episode, Anna also opened up about her current relationship with Michael, 50, and touched on his “amazing relationship” with her 8-year-old son.

“When I was interviewing for schools, I remember the administrator saying something about divorce having this negative affect on kids,” Anna said. “I thought about how happy Jack was and I smiled, which probably looked a little crazy, and I really had no idea what they were talking about, I guess … He’s surrounded by a lot of happy, loving people all the time.”

Along with Michael, the former Scary Movie star also coparents Jack with Chris and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. The Jurassic World actor married the 31-year-old author in June 2019 and welcomed daughter Lyla Maria in August 2020.

Anna previously spoke about her relationship with her ex-husband as they both moved on with other people, and revealed that there’s no bad blood between them.

“He really is such an amazing person,” she said on “Divorce Sucks! podcast with Laura Wasser” in November 2019. “Grudge-holding is not something that, like, Chris and I do … We wanted to make sure of course that Jack was happy, but that we were happy and supportive of each other.”