Too precious! Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger revealed the name of their newborn daughter — Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt — while officially announcing her birth on Monday, August 10, and it has a special meaning.

The baby girl’s middle name, Maria, is an ode to Katherine’s mother, Maria Shriver. As for her beautiful first name, “Lyla is a girl’s name of Arabic origin meaning ‘night,’” according to Nameberry.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier,” Chris, 41, wrote via Instagram along with a photo of Lyla’s tiny hand. “Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed.”

The Gift of Forgiveness author’s brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, first confirmed the arrival of their bundle of joy on Sunday, August 9. “They’re doing great — just got her a little gift,” the Midnight Sun actor, 26, told Entertainment Tonight reporters. Patrick’s thoughtful present was tied with a pink bow, which hinted at the sex of the baby.

Katherine’s father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, mom and siblings Christina and Christopher were also photographed visiting the couple’s home.

In Touch confirmed the A-listers were expecting their first child on April 25. “Chris and Katherine are over the moon about the pregnancy,” an insider dished to Life & Style at the time. “Family is so important to them and they talked about having children together early on in their relationship. It was always part of the plan!”

The Passengers actor and animal activist got engaged, married and welcomed baby No. 1 within two years, and their whirlwind romance is exactly the way they wanted things to happen.

“Katherine doesn’t see the point in waiting around and wants to have at least four kids,” the source continued. “She made her feelings clear to Chris from the get-go and he’s completely on board, too. They’re both very family-orientated people and can’t wait to have mini-mes running around the house.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Chris also shares his 7-year-old son, Jack Pratt, with ex-wife Anna Faris, and the brunette beauty “treats him like he’s her own.” The source added, “Although she’d never try to replace Anna as mom … Katherine is amazing with Chris’ son, Jack.”

Congrats to the Schwarzenegger-Pratt family!