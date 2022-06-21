Keeping a low profile. Anna Duggar will be “lying low” for her 34th birthday amid her husband Josh Duggar’s prison sentence, an insider tells In Touch exclusively.

“I know that she’s been invited to go out, leave the kids at home with her mother-in-law Michelle or her own parents, but I don’t think it’s a set plan,” the source says. “It’s supposed to be a low-key, girls’ night out.”

Anna, whose birthday is June 23, is standing by the disgraced former 19 Kids and Counting star even after he was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison following being found guilty of charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material in December 2021. The latter charge was dropped during his sentencing hearing.

The TLC stars share seven children, having welcomed their youngest baby prior to Josh’s trial in October 2021.

“Meet little Madyson Lily Duggar!” Anna wrote on Instagram one month after daughter Madyson’s birth.

Josh and Anna met in 2006 and tied the knot two years later. In addition to baby No. 7, they also share Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 11, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4 and Maryella, 2.

The former car salesman was arrested in April 2021 after child pornography was discovered on a computer at his workplace and later released on bail. “Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019,” according to a press release shared by the United States Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Arkansas at the time.

Despite her husband’s charges and prison sentence, Anna has continued to stand by Josh as she “doesn’t consider divorce an option,” a separate insider told In Touch in May 2022.

“Some of her relatives want her to, but it goes against everything in her being,” the source added.

Although Anna has yet to publicly address Josh’s legal troubles since his sentencing, Josh’s parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, broke their silence on his charges in a July 2021 statement.

“We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious,” they wrote on their family blog. “It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.”