Angus Cloud’s cause of death has been revealed nearly 2 months after the Euphoria actor was found dead in his California home at 25 years old.

The actor’s death is being ruled an accidental overdose after a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and other narcotics were found in his system, the Alameda County Coroner confirmed to In Touch. Cloud suffered acute intoxication from the combination of drugs.

On July 31, Cloud was discovered and pronounced dead at the scene in his Oakland, California, home, police confirmed to In Touch. That day, his family released a statement.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in their statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

One week prior to his death, Cloud and his family attended his late father Conor Hickey’s funeral in Ireland. Both Hickey and Cloud are survived by the HBO actor’s mother, Lisa Cloud Hickey, and his twin sisters, Fiona and Molly Hickey.

Multiple Euphoria costars and friends reacted to the news of Cloud’s untimely passing. His on-again, off-again girlfriend, Sydney Martin, shared multiple broken heart emojis to her Instagram Stories, while his costar Javon Walton simply wrote, “rest easy, brother,” in a tweet.

Cloud’s death broke more than just his a few hearts. Multiple celebrities also paid tribute to their late friend, from West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler to 13 Reasons Why cast member Ross Butler.

“Please remember how loved you are,” Rachel, 22, wrote via Twitter. “This world is so quick to make you feel otherwise. There are reasons to stick around. And this world needs you. Oh, angus. We celebrate you.”

For Ross’ part, the Netflix alum, 33, posted a photo of Cloud via Instagram alongside a heartfelt caption that read, “A photo I never got to send to you. One of many. Or maybe I did and you didn’t get em because you were never on your phone. You were always looking outward, quietly trying to fit some pieces together. Wherever you are, I hope you figured it out. Love you man.”

One day after Cloud died, a video circulated on social media revealing that the California native appeared to be in great spirits in the days leading up to his death. In the footage from July 28, Cloud enjoyed a night out with friends.