Angus Cloud, known for his fan-favorite character Fezco, shared high hopes for season 3 of Euphoria before his tragic death at the age of 25.

“I can’t wait to get back to work with everyone,” Angus told E! News in October 2022, nine months before his unexpected passing. “I feel like it’s been way too long. I just can’t wait to see everyone and working on set again.”

The season 2 finale saw Angus’ character in a shootout with S.W.A.T. officers before his adoptive brother Ashtray, played by Javon Walton, was fatally wounded.

While the Oakland native explained he was “definitely not sure what to expect” for Fezco’s return, he added, “But know [Euphoria creator] Sam [Levinson], it will be good.”

At the time, he also teased projects outside of the HBO sphere, noting, “I can’t wait for everyone to see.”

“They’re a little different than what I usually do,” he added. “So it will be cool.”

Cloud died on July 31 at his family home in Oakland, California — just a week after his late father was laid to rest, In Touch confirmed via the Oakland Police Department.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” The Line actor’s family shared in a statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” the family continued. “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Multiple members of the Euphoria family spoke out in the day following Cloud’s death. Javon, his onscreen brother, simply wrote, “rest easy brother,” while creator Sam told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement, “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon.

The actor’s on-off girlfriend Sydney Martin also seemingly reacted to the news. Shortly after taking down lighthearted Story posts on her Instagram, the professional actress shared multiple broken heart emojis as the news became public. It’s unclear if Sydney and Cloud were still together at the time of his death.