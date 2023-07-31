Angus Cloud, best known for playing Fezco in the HBO series Euphoria, has died at the age of 25, In Touch can confirm. His family revealed his death in a Monday, July 31 statement.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” they shared.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” they continued, adding, “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Cloud was found dead at his family’s home in Oakland, California, just one week after burying his father in an Ireland-held funeral, the Oakland Police Department told In Touch. Cloud was pronounced dead at the scene, and his death has been determined an active investigation. Though no cause of death has been released as of publication, Oakland authorities were reportedly informed by the actor’s mother that her son died of a “possible overdose,” according to TMZ.

Shortly before his death, the actor shared an Instagram photo of his smiling father on July 14 with his 6.7 million followers. The caption simply read, “Miss u breh,” without directly mentioning that his dad had died.

HBO quickly reacted to his death, sharing a post with a black and white photo of Cloud along with the caption, “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Cloud was born in Oakland, although much of his family hails from Ireland. He attended the Oakland School for the Arts, where he was classmates with his future Euphoria costar, Zendaya, 26, although the two weren’t friends at the time. She shot to stardom at the age of 14 when she landed a role on Disney Channel’s Shake it Up.

Fame didn’t come as quickly for Cloud. He was working at a New York City chicken-and-waffles restaurant when casting scout Eléonore Hendricks spotted him walking through Brooklyn. He soon found himself reading for Euphoria‘s casting director Jennifer Venditti and landed the role of Fez.

In a February 2022 interview, when asked if Euphoria realistically portrayed high schoolers, Cloud responded, “I think it’s pretty realistic. In a city, it’s gonna be different vibes than if you are in a smaller area or whatever. But I think that no matter where you from, most people can find something that they relate to throughout the show.”

During the same Q&A, Angus was asked if he was playing himself when it came to Fez. He responded, “It’s a whole different character. We just talk the same.”