In the wake of the devastating news of his passing, Euphoria star Angus Cloud’s on-off girlfriend Syndey Martin has seemingly reacted to the news of his death after his family revealed he died at the age of 25. Shortly after taking down lighthearted Story posts on her Instagram, the professional actress shared multiple broken heart emojis as the news became public.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” the HBO star’s family shared in a statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

His family noted that the HBO star buried his father the week prior and “intensely struggled” with the loss.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” the family continued. “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Cloud mourned the loss of his father in a July 14 Instagram post. Without revealing that his dad had died, he shared a smiling photo in happier times along with the caption, “miss u breh.”

Sydney is a professional model and actress who moved to Los Angeles from her native Anchorage, Alaska, at the age of 18. She appeared in a 2022 episode of Euphoria where she was credited as “Bikini Girl,” saying her one line in the episode to Cloud’s character, Fez. It’s likely the two met on the Euphoria set, and a tip to the celebrity rumor account Deuxmoi hinted that something developed romantically between them. Neither actor commented further on the nature of their relationship.

It’s unclear if Sydney and Cloud were still together at the time of his death. She shared a series of Instagram Story photos of the couple kissing and cuddling on January 7, 2022, while writing, “Euphoria is out in two days,” along with three red heart emojis and tagging the actor.

Sydney Martin/Twitter

Sydney’s other TV credits including F/X’s Snowfall and Netflix’s Never Have I Ever.

The Oakland, California, native opened up about his lessening insecurities of having such a high profile job on Euphoria as his first major acting break, after he was discovered by a street casting agent walking around Brooklyn. That led to him reading for the show’s casting director and Cloud landed the role of Fez. “I didn’t spend my whole life trying to be an actor, so I’m not finna be devastated if I didn’t do a good job on some s–t where I have no idea what the fuck I’m doing,” he said in 2022, before laughing, “It’s not like I f–ked my whole life up.”