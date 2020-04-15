Hard to handle. Angelina Jolie discussed how her work in activism has been emotionally draining in a new interview with the Surgeon General of California Dr. Nadine Burke Harris. “In the beginning, I used to write a journal just because I would cry all the time,” she revealed on April 9. “So if I was writing, people wouldn’t see I was crying.”

“I felt very … there was a time in my life where I became more aware of what was happening around the world — what happens in our own country and in people’s lives,” the 44-year-old said, explaining how she first got involved in charity work. “And I opened up and I hoped I could be useful. I really can’t think what else life is about other than somehow finding a way of being useful.”

AP/Shutterstock

The brunette beauty recalled her turning point when she was found sobbing over a struggling grandmother. “I thought I was being very emotional and very connected. And she saw me and said, ‘I don’t need you to cry, I need you to help me.’”

She continued, “So I thought, ‘Alright, I may have these feelings about things that I may be witness to but that doesn’t help.’ Those feelings [must be] put into action somehow.”

The actress has become known for her humanitarian work and clearly has learned to put her emotions aside to make a difference in the world. Through her participation in activism, she developed a passion for world travel and an appreciation for other cultures — so much so, she would relocate her family to Africa, an insider exclusively told In Touch in November 2019.

“She wants her kids raised out of the country,” the insider shared. “Her plan is for the house there to be their new home base.”

The mother of six — Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — wants her children to be true citizens of the world. “I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18,” the actress told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview on November 5.

Although Angelina needs to live where her ex Brad Pitt lives due to their custody agreement, “He would never deny his children the luxury of wanting to live abroad.”