There for the big moments! Angelina Jolie made sure she was present when daughter Zahara celebrated her first homecoming weekend at Atlanta’s Spelman College. Although she tried to be low-key, the movie superstar was photographed by several students, some of whom got selfies with the Oscar winner.

The art-loving pair looked at hand-painted canvases for sale at the Hey Paintella pop-up shop on campus and posed for a photograph in front of it, which was shared by the owner.

One coed shared a photo via Twitter on Sunday, October 23, posing next to gorgeous Angie, 47, and gushed over the experience.

“Look, I know you’re tryna be inconspicuous, so when we take this selfie just look down instead of me holding the camera up. Cool?” their caption read, adding, “Angelina Jolie: ‘Great plan!’”

Fans got a look at the Maleficent star’s full outfit in a Twitter snapshot posted on Saturday, October 22, by user Coco Michelle, who stood alongside Angelina and Zahara. The humanitarian wore a black long-sleeved shirt and matching trousers. She must have gotten a little warm, as Angie had a long camel coat tied around her waist.

“Angelina Jolie just casually walking around with her daughter at Spelman during Homecoming (I was doing community service looking an embarrassing mess),” Coco wrote alongside the photo.

Zahara, 17, showed off her stylish college freshman style in a white fitted top with loose long sleeves and baggy jeans. She wore several colorful wristbands, as it appeared Zahara took her mom to several Spelman Homecoming events.

Angelina revealed that her eldest daughter, whom she adopted from Ethiopia as a baby in 2005, was attending the HBCU in a July 31 Instagram post showing a pre-college introduction with other students from the Los Angeles area.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl,” the mother of six, who also shares kids Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne with ex-husband Brad Pitt, captioned a photo of Zahara and five of her new friends.

Angie dropped her daughter off at the Georgia college to start school several weeks later. “Welcome to campus Zahara class of 2026 [sic],” president of student affairs, Darryl Holloman, captioned an Instagram carousel post on August 11, where he posed next to the pair.

“I’m going to start crying if I talk about today. I haven’t started crying yet so… hopefully, I can hold it together,” the Wanted star revealed at the time.

Zahara is the second of Angelina and Brad’s children to go far from home for college. Maddox, 21, attended Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea beginning in 2019. While he initially studied biotechnology, Maddox has most recently been working alongside his mother on movie sets. He and his brother Pax, 18, had positions over the summer in the assistant director department for Angie’s upcoming directorial effort, Without Blood.