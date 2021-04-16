Quality time! Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt stepped out for a rare mother-daughter outing to buy flowers on Thursday, April 15, in Los Angeles, California.

The Maleficent actress, 45, and her 12-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, looked incredibly sweet walking with their arms wrapped around each other after purchasing a large bouquet and loads of goodies from Los Feliz flower shop.

Angelina rocked a long black dress and sweater with sandals while Vivienne wore black shorts and a Winnie the Pooh graphic sweatshirt.

The Salt actress and Moneyball star have six kids. Sons Maddox, 19, and Pax, 17, and daughter Zahara, 16, are all adopted, while daughter Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox are the couple’s biological children.

Since Brad’s split from Angelina in 2016, his relationship with his children has been strained. Although the Hollywood couple is legally divorced, they are still fighting over custody.

On March 18, Us Weekly reported Maddox, who’s had a particularly tense relationship with the Ad Astra actor, testified against his father in court amid news Angelina submitted new court documents on March 12 accusing her ex of domestic violence. “It wasn’t very flattering toward Brad,” a source told the publication.

“He doesn’t use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren’t legal and instead uses Jolie,” the insider added. “Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn’t support.”

The Changeling actress said she would be willing to provide “proof and authority in support” of such claims, according to documents obtained by In Touch on March 17. The mom of six also offered “testimony of minor children,” indicating their kids could share their own accounts of what happened during the former couple’s divorce trial.

It should be noted “when they were first divorced in the fall of 2016 … [she] made similar allegations (about what happened on their plane ride back to the U.S.) which were reported to the authorities and thoroughly investigated before no action was taken,” a separate source familiar with the case told In Touch at the time.

That being said, Brad “hasn’t given up hope” about fixing his strained relationship with Maddox, a third source told In Touch on March 24.

“Brad thought there was some real healing and progress done with Maddox,” the insider tells In Touch about their father-son bond, noting the Ad Astra actor, 57, is aware they are still working through some issues together. “Brad loves Maddox and will always be there for him and his siblings.”

