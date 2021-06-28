Andra Day dispelled rumors she’s dating Brad Pitt on Sunday, June 27, on the BET Awards red carpet. The musician spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the current status of her dating life.

“Oh my gosh, child, especially because we’ve never met,” Andra, 36, joked about Brad, 57. “So I was like, ‘Oh, alright.’ My sister actually hit me up after, she was like, ‘You met Brad Pitt?’ I said, ‘I guess so. I guess we did.'”

She continued, “We’re not dating. We don’t even know each other. It is hilarious. It was thin air. Somebody was bored that day.” The “Rise Up” songstress then praised the Oscar winner and added, “He’s great, though, super talented, wonderful.”

Andra won big at the award show and scored a BET statuette for her role as Billie Holiday in the drama, The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

She also couldn’t help but gush over director Lee Daniels on the red carpet. “It’s our peers and our people, and I think especially with a movie like ‘United States Vs. Billie Holliday,’ Lee really made the movie for us.”

“That’s who was on set and that’s who was in our hearts and in our minds when we made it. So for our peers to say, ‘We love this. This is special to us,’ it means everything,” Andra said.

Brad was recently awarded joint custody of his six children after a lengthy five-year-long legal battle with ex Angelina Jolie. An insider revealed to In Touch on June 8 that the Fight Club actor is looking for a “fresh start” with his brood.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“He’s over the moon now,” the source added of his reaction to a tentative ruling issued by Judge John Ouderkirk in May. Angelina, 46, and Brad are parents to Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, Knox, 12, and Vivienne, 12. The former couple also share son Maddox, 19, who is not subject to the custody agreement.

“Brad is more content today than he’s ever been,” the insider continued. Angelina and Brad were married in 2014 and separated in 2016.

A separate source told In Touch in May that the ex-couple’s coparenting dynamic is a “work in progress,” but “better than it was” amid their ongoing divorce.

“She’s always present with the kids and makes them all her priority,” the insider said. “Angelina knows she’s painted as the bad guy in her divorce, but few people know that she’s struggled with the decisions she’s had to make. She wants it to be over just as much.”