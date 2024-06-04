Anderson Cooper Shares Update on Andy Cohen Amid Allegations

Anderson Cooper gave an update on his best friend Andy Cohen’s life behind the camera amid the allegations he’s recently faced from former Housewives.

“Every day when I turn on my phone, I see content that Andy Cohen is responsible for,” the CNN broadcaster, 57, told Vulture of the Bravo patriarch on Monday, June 3. “Much more so than any late-night host.”

Anderson saluted Andy, 56, for making “it look easy,” but admitted shortly after that “he is paddling really, really fast under the water.”

The domino effect started when Beverly Hills Housewife alum Brandi Glanville accused the Watch What Happens Live host of sexual harassment from an incident in 2022. In a letter, Brandi’s team accused Andy of “appearing obviously inebriated” in a video and allegedly “boasted of his intention to sleep with another Bravo star that night while thinking of her and invited her to watch via FaceTime.”

Andy responded to the allegations via X on February 22, writing, “The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. ​That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize.”

A few days later, The Real Housewives of New York City alum Leah McSweeney filed a bombshell lawsuit against Andy. In the documents, the former reality star alleged that Andy and the Bravo network “intentionally [plan] scenarios intended to exacerbate [her] disabilities” and “failed to maintain a safe working environment and accommodate her disabilities, including ‘alcohol use disorder’ and ‘mental health disorders.’”

Getty

Later in the filing, Leah, 41 singled out Andy and claimed that he offered cocaine to some Housewives. “Cohen tends to provide the Housewives with whom he uses cocaine with more favorable treatment and edits,” the former TV personality alleged in the court documents. “Cohen intentionally uses cocaine with his employees to further promote a workplace culture that thrives off drug and alcohol abuse, which leads to a failure to accommodate employees who are disabled and attempting to remain substance free.”

Andy’s rep and legal team denied Leah’s claims on several counts and he was later cleared of all allegations on May 9.

One day prior, Andy broke his silence on the legal drama.

“Yes, it’s hurtful. But I have no regrets about the way I’ve handled anything. I think everything that happens in your life informs the next thing that happens in your life,” he told The Hollywood Reporter on May 8, later adding, “I think most people involved with these shows have been very grateful for the platform, but there will always be a few with complaints. Obviously, it’s no fun to be a target.”