The Challege: Ride or Die star Analyse “Sis” Talavera has one huge regret when it ​comes to appearing on season 21 of Big Brother in 2019, and it was her showmance with Jack Matthews, she tells In Touch exclusively.

“I definitely regret hooking up with Jack on my season just because he was not the nicest human being. And I didn’t realize that until after I got out of the show,” Analyse, 27, explains.

Sis, who was 22 years old when she appeared on the CBS reality show, has one other big regret about her time on Big Brother. “I think I also regret just kind of being mean,” she reveals. “I was so young when I was on the show, and I was just I feel like kind of doing and going with whatever everyone else was doing. So, I definitely regret those two [things],” she admits.

Analyse and Jack fell for each other during their Big Brother season and tried to make it work once the finale aired and they left the Big Brother house. Sadly, their relationship only lasted a month before they announced they were calling it quits.

The brand influencer wrote in a November 2019 Instagram post, “I am so thankful to have met such a great man like Jack and beyond blessed to have been able to experience and create new memories with one another. We’ve had so many laughs and have really gotten to know each other since being outside the house.”

She continued, “However, Jack and I have both decided that it’s best we go our separate ways. … We’ve both shared such an amazing experience together that words cannot describe. We’ve both been through something that not many people understand, but I wouldn’t have wanted to share that experience with anyone else.”

Jack, 33, was equally kind while writing about their breakup. “You brought me a joy like no other girl ever could at a time I needed it most. You brought out the best in me by simply being you. Your love has lifted me to the greatest heights imaginable,” he stated. “You’ve taught me so much over this summer and we’ve created beautiful memories that I will never forget. I’m glad that we were able to be there for each other and we’ll always be friends and partners forever.”

However, the former couple didn’t stay in touch. Analyse tells In Touch exclusively that she still talks to Tommy Bracco and Christie Murphy. “They are my people,” she reveals. “And I’ll talk to Nick [Maccarone] and Holly [Allen] here and there sometimes, but not as much as Christie and Tommy.”

Analyse and Tommy reunited on The Challenge: Ride or Die, as the pair partnered up. However, don’t expect to see her in the Big Brother house again.

“I don’t think I’d return to Big Brother just because that one was so much harder than The Challenge. And I just feel like I’m not sure if I have it in me to be secluded again. And The Challenge, I 100 percent would go back,” she shares. “That is my favorite show, and I just love competing. I feel like being an athlete my whole life, I feel like it’s in my blood to compete.”

“It was so much fun because we got to meet a whole bunch of her clients, which are mainly reality TV people. But I don’t really know or hang out with Bachelor people, so it was really fun to meet them. Everyone’s so nice,” Analyse shared.