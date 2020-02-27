Nailed it! Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff defended her boyfriend Chris Marek’s handyman skills on Thursday, February 27, shortly after someone seemingly threw shade online. The TLC alum initially took to Instagram with a new photo showing the desk her beau assembled, and she also gushed over how helpful he has been around the house.

“I think my babe looks pretty good in a work belt,” the TV personality, 55, sweetly wrote alongside another pic of them smiling. “I’m so thankful for all the big and little projects Chris is doing on the new house, including putting my new office desk together. I couldn’t do all of this with out him. Babe, you’re the best.”

At least one of her followers didn’t appear to be impressed by his hard work. “Oh cool. He put together an IKEA desk,” they responded to her post, prompting a reply from the A Little Me author. “#OfficeDepot,” Amy hilariously wrote. Afterwards, the commenter clarified they meant no ill will, noting how “IKEA instructions can be obnoxiously difficult.”

Courtesy Amy Roloff/Instagram

Of course, several other fans thought his gesture was very thoughtful. “Sounds like you have a handy guy like mine they ARE the best!! Happy for you,” one wrote. “You two are so cute. Love looks good on the two of you,” another added.

Amy previously shared a special behind-the-scenes look at her move away from Roloff Farms house back on December 22, and she has continued to document the process on social media. In January 2020, the star confessed that she is definitely going to feel the loss of the farmhouse when it’s all said and done, but she’s starting to embrace her new reality.

It’s certainly been an eventful few months for the LPBW alum, considering she and her beau also got engaged in September. Chris sweetly popped the question one night after she celebrated her birthday.

“I was so surprised when he asked me to marry him,” she wrote at the time, while showing off her dazzling diamond ring. “I said YES. I couldn’t be happier and so looking forward to this new part of our life journey together. I’m blessed.”

It looks like they are already making their new house a home!