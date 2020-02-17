She’s an inspiration. Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff shared a photo of herself with her fiancé, Chris Marek, on February 16, and her sweet caption led a fan to tell her she gave them “hope” that they, too, would find love again after a breakup.

“A wonderful, loving, happy Valentine’s Day with Chris♥️,” Amy, 55, began the lovely caption. “I can hardly believe it’s our 4th ♥️ day together. He makes me laugh, my heart pitter-patters when I’m with him, think of him. I’m stronger, he keeps me on my toes, he loves me, helps me be a better me, enjoy just hanging out with him and of course, there’s love. I love this man ♥️. He loves me.”

A fan then commented, “You give me hope for love after a brutal divorce 💗,” and the reality star replied, “Hang in there. Most of all don’t stop believing in you. You matter, have value and purpose. A few close girlfriends helped me along the way, still do, and my faith. Keep liking you, [you’re] worth it.”

Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram

Amy and her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, got divorced in 2016. But they’ve both found love since — Amy with Chris, and Matt, 58, with his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler. But Amy wanted to make it clear that romantic love is not the only kind people should be focused on.

“Valentine’s Day is a day to give and show a little more extra love towards each other and those around you,” she continued her caption. “I look at all of February as a reminder for us all to show and give a little more love and say words that are more loving and kind.” She said people should “respect” each other more “in all our differences and uniqueness.”

“Regardless of what’s going on around us, showing love starts with each of us not pointing to that person or another first,” she added. “[It] begins with us. Love is a verb so let’s act on it. Love is easy and hard at the same time but well worth it.”

It clearly has been worth it for herself and Chris — they got engaged in September 2019 and clearly plan to spend the rest of their happily ever after together. We’re so pleased that Amy found love again, and it’s wonderful that she wants others to know they’re worth love, too.