The time is coming! Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff teased her wedding date to fiancé Chris Marek after going dress shopping for their eagerly anticipated nuptials.

On Tuesday, December 22, the TLC personality, 56, took to Instagram with an update on their marriage ceremony after visiting Charlotte’s Weddings bridal shop in West Slope, Oregon. “What? I guess this is really happening. I’m over the moon with love for Chris and I,” Amy began her caption alongside a shot of her wearing a white bride-to-be sash and face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Courtesy Amy Roloff/Instagram

“Here’s to an exciting 2021 — full of faith, love, hope,” the mom of four continued, seemingly confirming their union will take place next year with her hashtags and sweet message. “#itshappening #2021wedding #storyofamyrandchrism #fulloflove #blessed #thankful #prayingforus.”

Chris popped the question to the TV personality in September 2019, just one day after she celebrated her 55th birthday. “I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled!” Amy told People at the time, revealing it was a major shock to see him get down on one knee. “I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it! Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

“I was very nervous!” her groom-to-be told the outlet. “It had to be a heart-shaped diamond because I knew that’s what Amy wanted.”

Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram

Amy finalized her divorce from ex-husband Matt Roloff in April 2016 following 27 years of marriage. The former flames share four children together, Jeremy and Zach, both 30, Molly, 27, and Jacob, 23. Matt is now in a relationship with Caryn Chandler, whom he met while she worked for the Roloff family’s pumpkin farm.

Chris and Amy’s love story continues to unfold after they initially crossed paths at a singles’ wine and painting night at Vine Gogh Artist Bar & Studio in Portland. In December 2019, the Michigan native shared photos from the first Christmas she celebrated in her new house with her fiancé. “New memories and adventure together,” Amy gushed about their big milestone as a couple.

We bet this holiday season will be even more exciting with their nuptials around the corner!