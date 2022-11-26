Shade? Amy Duggar’s husband, Dillon King, jokingly slammed her relatives’ church when asked about the Duggars’ strict rules in a new interview.

“I’ve never actually been to their church, and I probably won’t,” Dillon told The Sun on Saturday, November 26. “I’d probably catch on fire as soon as I walk in with how they do things. My shoes would melt.”

Amy, 36, then explained how she grew up in a less conservative household in comparison to her cousins, who were raised by Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Amy’s parents are Deanna and Terry Jordan.

“I didn’t grow up in a strict house,” the former 19 Kids and Counting star said. “Mine was more like, I had rock music, I wore swimsuits, kissed boys and kind of lived life. But it had to be taken aback whenever I went to my cousins’ house. I would try not to wear something that showed my shoulders, I wouldn’t show my knees.”

Although Amy has a distant relationship with most of the former reality stars, she hasn’t hesitated to publicly address cousin Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial and subsequent imprisonment. Josh was found guilty in December 2021 for one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. He is currently behind bars at the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) in Seagoville, Texas.

Courtesy of Amy Duggar/Instagram

On May 17, Amy wrote an open letter to Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar, encouraging her to divorce her husband, 34.

“Anna, I feel for you,” the Counting On alum wrote via Instagram at the time. “No woman wants to be in your shoes. You’re faced with an impossible decision, and you’re being surrounded by the wrong kind of support. … I need you to understand that there is no shame in divorcing Josh.”

Shortly after posting her emotional plea to Anna, 34, Amy exclusively revealed to In Touch that she would welcome Anna and her children into her home. Anna shares her seven children, Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and Madyson, with Josh.

“I would tell her to call, to contact me, come to my house and let me just, girl to girl, woman and woman and mama to mama, you know… just, I’m here. I’m here. She doesn’t have to be trapped in this,” Amy said at the time. “I mean, we have room here for seven kids if we need to. That’s just my heart.”

Nevertheless, Amy shifted her tone three months later when she told Anna to “wake up” and seemingly implied that Josh is a “narcissist and sociopath” by sharing a quote via Twitter.

“Narcissists and sociopaths have no guilt about laying in bed next to you while texting another woman or man,” the quote read in Amy’s August 31 tweet. “They can take you out on a date all while they have a significant other. They can be married and have kids, all while having multiple online dating profiles. They can follow and comment on dozens of pornographic social media accounts all while simultaneously declaring their primary partner the ‘love of their life’ in public. Their lack of empathy is stunning; their disrespect has no boundaries.”