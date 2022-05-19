Leaning on Jill! Amy King (née Duggar) tells In Touch in an exclusive video interview that she’s “thankful” to have her cousin Jill Dillard (née Duggar) amid their family’s ongoing tension.

Amy, 35, has been an open critic of her family, though she said there is one family member on whom she’s always been able to rely. “Jill’s my girl. She’s actually just texted me, so we talk quite a bit,” she says. “I am just so thankful for her.”

“We have a really fun relationship,” she continues. “We can be honest and truthful and talk.”

Similar to Amy, Jill, 31, has distanced herself from her family – including parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar – in recent years.

In addition to Jill, Amy said she’s also received support from her mother in light of the family drama. “My mom lives with me, and thank God. She’s such a lifesaver on every level,” she shares. “We have had the best time. And we just rally around each other. We are like best friends. We rally around each other and really support each other.”

Courtesy of Amy Duggar/Instagram

“I don’t know where I’d be without her, honestly,” Amy adds.

While Amy insists she has no regrets when it comes to speaking out against her family, she did admit it has negatively impacted some of her relationships. “I’m taking a stand and that’s okay if you’ve got toxic family members, friends, whatever. It’s okay to distance yourself. And I am all for it,” she says. “I guess I do have a loud voice more than I thought.”

One topic Amy hasn’t been afraid to share her opinion on is her cousin Josh Duggar’s child pornography scandal and trial. The mother of one made headlines on Thursday, May, 17, for writing an open letter to Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar, begging her to divorce him. “Anna, I feel for you. No woman wants to be in your shoes,” she wrote at the time. “You’re faced with an impossible decision, and you’re being surrounded by the wrong kind of support.”

While speaking to In Touch, Amy offered to have Anna and the seven kids she shares with Josh come live with her. When asked what she would tell Anna if she could, Amy said: “I would tell her to call, to contact me, come to my house and let me just, girl to girl, woman and woman and mama to mama, you know… just, I’m here. I’m here. She doesn’t have to be trapped in this.”

“You don’t have to be trapped in lies. You don’t have to be trapped. You’re not trapped,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum continued. “That’s just fear. That’s just literally fear of like what to do next, you know? And heck, I hope she’s OK. I mean, we have room here for seven kids if we need to. That’s just my heart.”

Amy made the plea to Anna as Josh prepares to attend his sentencing hearing on May 25. The hearing was originally scheduled to take place on April 5, 2022, but the new date was revealed after Josh and his attorney filed a motion to delay the hearing.

Despite her many efforts, Amy said Anna has not reached out to her.