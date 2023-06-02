Not having it. 19 Kids & Counting alum Amy King (née Duggar) slammed Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar after the couple released a statement following the premiere of Amazon Prime’s documentary, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

“Newsflash: If you would have gotten Josh the real, true help that he needed a long time ago, actual therapy, we wouldn’t be in this mess,” Amy, 36, shared via TikTok on Thursday, June 1, just hours after her aunt and uncle broke their silence. “Those beautiful girls wouldn’t have so much to heal from. You are not a victim here. Stop playing the victim.”

Amy – who appeared in the docuseries about her family alongside cousin Jill Dillard (née Duggar) – added in the caption of her post, “Anyone notice what seems like to me … gaslighting? The ‘private settings’ are what we are speaking up about!”

The mother of two’s statement was shared as a response to the former reality stars’ claiming, “This ‘documentary’ paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that’s the direction of entertainment these days.”

“The recent ‘documentary’ that talks about our family is sad because in it we see the media and those with ill intentions hurting people we love. Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format,” the couple wrote on their website shortly after the episodes were released. “We have always believed that the best chance to repair damaged relationships, or to reconcile differences, is through love in a private setting.”

They continued, “We love every member of our family and will continue to do all we can to have a good relationship with each one. Through both the triumphs and the trials we have clung to our faith all the more and discovered that through the love and grace of Jesus, we find strength, comfort, and purpose.”

The four-part docuseries exposes many of the family’s secrets as they rose to fame on TLC, including eldest son Josh Duggar’s 2015 molestation scandal.

While Amy and her husband, Dillon King, claimed that the Arkansas-based clan “don’t talk to us and so for us, we don’t know what’s going on,” adding that they haven’t spoken since 2019, Amy said that she “[wishes] from the bottom of [her] heart it wasn’t like this.”

“I wish I could be with my family,” she added via her Instagram Story. “I wish I didn’t have to be so loud about something that’s so disturbing.”