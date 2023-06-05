During her time on 19 Kids and Counting, fans watched Amy King (née Duggar) express interest in a singing career. Keep scrolling to learn about her job today, find out ​what she does for a living after reality TV and more.

What Is Amy Duggar’s Job?

Amy currently owns the boutique 3130 Clothing. While the store used to have a physical location in Rogers, Arkansas, it is now only online.

The former TLC personality revealed that her business was going completely online in April 2022. At the time, she explained that the “exciting” transition meant that she could sell her items for cheaper prices.

What Else Does Amy Duggar Do For a Living?

In addition to running the retailer, Amy also makes money by filming videos for fans on Cameo.

Fans can purchase a personalized video for $50 or a quick message for $5, according to Amy’s profile.

While fans watched Amy grow up on 19 Kids and Counting, it can be assumed that she did not profit from her appearances.

In Prime Video’s 2023 documentary Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, Jill Duggar revealed that her father, Jim Bob Duggar, didn’t pay her or her siblings for their reality TV stints. “Yes, we were taken advantage of,” she explained. “For seven and half years of my adult life I never got paid.”

Why Did Amy Duggar Quit Reality TV?

She appeared on 109 episodes of the TLC reality show that ran from 2008 until 2015, though opted to not appear as often on the spinoff, Counting On, which ran from 2015 until 2020.

In May 2022, the mother of one explained her decision to step back from the Duggars reality show while exclusively speaking to In Touch.

She explained that she decided to leave Counting On and said that her cousins weren’t “protected” on the show.

“That was definitely my doing, that was definitely my choice,” Amy continued. “They probably would’ve had me on a lot more.”

Amy added that her cousin Josh Duggar’s molestation scandal – in which he was accused of inappropriately touching numerous underaged girls including four of his sisters – influenced her to walk away from the show. “After I found out about my sweet cousin girls, the girls, I don’t feel like they were protected,” she recalled. “I don’t feel like anyone was fighting for them. And I feel like a lot of it was swept under the rug.”

However, Amy did continue to appear on reality TV when she starred on season 7 of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alongside her husband, Dillon King. The show remains her last reality TV credit.

Did Amy Duggar Ever Become a Professional Singer?

During a 2014 episode of 19 Kids and Counting, viewers watched Amy travel to Nashville in hopes of becoming a famous singer.

She has since released the song “Heart Sick” as a solo artist, while Amy collaborated with her mother, Deanna Duggar, on the 2013 album, He Came Down From Glory.