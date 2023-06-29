Not staying silent. Amy King (née Duggar) opened up about confronting her cousin Josh Duggar after news broke in 2015 that he had molested multiple women, including some of his sisters.

“He was staying in a trailer and I went in there and I said, ‘How could you do this? … And I was very bold about that,” Amy, 36, told Vanity Fair in a profile interview published on Thursday, June 29.

The 19 Kids & Counting alum went on to say that the disgraced reality star, 35, admitted that he “knew better” than to make her one of his victims.

“The IBLP prizes the first child, [and] it doesn’t get much better than if it’s a son,” she added. “They hold the family name and the family value. If you’re valued from the moment you’ve been born and people hide your secrets and cover up things, and you never get in trouble for the things that you’re doing, I believe you just become numb to how the world really is, and how the law really is.”

According to Amy, she was kept in the dark when it came to the family’s biggest secret and only found out about the allegations “like the rest of the world.”

“It’s so sad how far it was taken, where he thought he could get away with anything,” the mother of one told the outlet. “I was pissed. I felt like I wasn’t worth telling … that they didn’t want to protect me. They didn’t want anyone to know, [and] they wanted to keep it inside their little bubble. Secrets breed in the IBLP. Things are hidden.”

Amy’s recollection of events comes just weeks after her appearance in the Amazon Prime docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, where she, along with cousin Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and other family members, revealed a number of bombshells about the former reality TV family.

After her aunt, Michelle Duggar, and her uncle, Jim Bob Duggar, slammed the four-part expository documentary as “derogatory and sensationalized,” Amy hit back telling the couple to “stop playing the victim.”

“Newsflash: If you would have gotten Josh the real, true help that he needed a long time ago, actual therapy, we wouldn’t be in this mess,” she shared in a heated TikTok video on June 1. “Those beautiful girls wouldn’t have so much to heal from. You are not a victim here.”

In her Thursday profile, the Counting On alum further slammed her uncle, 57, calling it “cringeworthy” and “evil” of him to cover up his son’s crimes, adding, “To think that someone holds a higher value than someone else is just so disgusting.”