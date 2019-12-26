Get ‘em, Ammika Harris! The brunette beauty didn’t let an Instagram troll bother her after they questioned if Chris Brown was the father of their child, Aeko. “MERRY CHRISTMAS,” the 26-year-old model captioned a new photo of her newborn son on Instagram. While the snap was adorable, one person decided to write a nasty remark. “Try it again … He’s not looking like him … Royalty is his daughter, and she’s special and beautiful since [the] beginning,” the troll wrote, referring to the “Wobble Up” singer’s other child — his daughter, Royalty. “He’s just an Asian boy, nothing more. I love babies and God forgive me, but he’s not that cute.”

Instagram

Ultimately, the mom of one didn’t give the social media user the time of day. “God bless your heart,” she clapped back. However, other people couldn’t help but write a sweet message about the little tot. One person wrote, “He is so handsome!!! God bless you and your family,” while another echoed, “AEKO LOOKS JUST LIKE YOU.” A third person chimed in, writing, “He’s so perfect!!”

For his part, the 30-year-old rapper also uploaded the same picture of his little boy, writing, “BABY BRUCE WAYNE! #aekobrown.” Ammika and Chris welcomed their little bundle of joy on November 20, but Chris kept the baby mama’s identity a secret for a bit of time until the pair both shared the same photo on social media of their son’s feet on December 11.

The Virginia native and Ammika were first linked in 2015. Earlier this year, rumors swirled that the two were back together after they visited Paris in January. In October, the Grammy winner spray painted a photo of what looked to be Ammika on the side of his tour bus during one of his pit stops in San Antonio, Texas. “WE GONE FLIP DIS BUS,” he wrote at the time. “AMAZING … Literally blushing right now,” Ammika replied.

Recently, Ammika has been flaunting her post-baby body all over Instagram. Earlier this month, she shared two snaps of herself wearing a crop top with snakeskin boots while sipping on a drink. At the end of the day, it seems like she is happiest with being a new mama. “Can’t help but falling in love with you,” she wrote on December 14 about her baby. “#PureSpirit 11.20.19.”

Forget the haters, girl! Who needs them?