Looking good! Just weeks after giving birth, Chris Brown‘s baby mama showed off her post-baby body on Instagram. Ammika Harris shared two photos of herself in a crop top on December 12, and honestly, you wouldn’t even know she just welcomed a baby less than a month ago.

The model shared two photos of herself in a black ensemble with snakeskin boots. In the shots, she’s sipping on an iced drink and holding onto a bag. Totally casual, y’all.

Courtesy of Ammika Harris/Instagram

Chris, 30, shared the name of his second child — a baby boy — and revealed the identity of his baby mama on Wednesday, December 11. “AEKO CATORI BROWN,” the singer captioned a photo of the baby’s feet via Instagram. Ammika, 26, shared the same photo on her own Instagram Stories and wrote, “@chrisbrownofficial: Forever won’t be enough with you.” The baby was born on November 20.

The duo has had an on-again, off-again relationship and was first linked in 2015. Speculation ran rampant once more when they visited Paris in January 2019, with some fans assuming they were indeed an item again.

The singer is clearly not hiding that Ammika is back in his life, because just a day after she shared the post-baby bod photos, he gave her a shoutout over on Instagram. He shared a picture of her while she was pregnant and let it speak for itself, sans caption.

Courtesy of Ammika Harris/Instagram

Instagram followers in the comments definitely had some opinions about the photos Ammika shared. “Congratulations!!! 😭😭 Super sad my body ain’t snap back like that LOL [and] mine is 2 weeks today,” one person wrote. Another commented, “Damn you look amazing!!! 😍What baby?!” A different follower replied, “Well damn girl, look at how you bounced back [with] that body 😍❤️ 100/10.” Seems like they approve!

Possibly in a fit of nostalgia, Ammika shared her own maternity photo the very next day. “Aeko, did you know that you used to live in my tummy? ❤️” she captioned the gorgeous shot. In the photo, the model sported a glitzy open jacket and matching pants and topped off the look with some killer makeup. It looks like Ammika can pull off any look she tries, pregnant or not!