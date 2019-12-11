Congrats! Chris Brown shared the name of his second child — a baby boy — and also revealed who the baby mama is on Wednesday, December 11. “AEKO CATORI BROWN,” the 30-year-old singer captioned a photo of the newborn’s feet via Instagram. Chris’ on-again off-again girlfriend Ammika Harris, 26, also shared the same photo on her Instagram Stories. “@chrisbrownofficial: Forever won’t be enough with you,” she wrote about her new bundle of joy, who was born on November 20. Chris also has a daughter, Royalty, whom he shares with ex Nia Guzman. So, who is Ammika? Keep scrolling to find out more information.

She Is a Model

The brunette beauty has over 400,000 followers on Instagram and constantly uploads photos of herself on the ‘gram. The starlet also shares professional photos from her photo shoots. “Emerald. Anahata. Heart chakra,” she captioned one snap of herself wearing a green H&M jacket. She is also a fan of the clothing company Pretty Little Thing, as she wears a lot of their items.

She Is Proud of Her Roots

Ammika’s Instagram description reads, “Blasian with Cherokee blood,” implying she is a mix of Black, Asian and Cherokee descent. Well, she is most definitely gorgeous!

Courtesy of Ammika Harris/Instagram

She Grew Up in California

According to her now-deleted Facebook page, the hot mama attended the University of California in Los Angeles and currently lives in the City of Angels as well. Since Chris resides in L.A., it will be easy for them to split their time with the new tot.

She’s Spiritual

On Ammika’s Twitter page, the California transplant posts about positivity and happiness. Additionally, she re-tweets a lot of uplifting quotes from others. “Always follow what raises your vibration. Anything that sets your soul on fire, makes you excited and gives you those goosebumps is in alignment with your higher self. That is your destiny, everything else will fall into place after,” one message read from August. “All you need is faith,” she wrote in July.

Ammika and Chris Brown Have a History

The duo was first linked in 2015 and then rumors circulated again that the two were an item after they visited Paris in January 2019. In October, the “With You” crooner spray painted a photo of what looked to be Ammika on the side of his tour bus during one of his stops in San Antonio, Texas. “WE GONE FLIP DIS BUS,” the Georgia native wrote at the time. In response, Ammika wrote, “AMAZING … Literally blushing right now.”

Courtesy of Ammika Harris/Instagram

While it’s unclear what the pair’s relationship status is, we’re hoping they will give us an update soon.

In the meantime, congrats, you two!