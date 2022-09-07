Baby on the way! Bringing Up Bates alum Alyssa Webster (née Bates) announced she’s expecting baby No. 5 with husband John Webster on Tuesday, September 6.

“Grand Finale,” the reality personality captioned her Instagram photo of the family holding popcorn boxes and the ultrasound picture.

The Bates family shared their joy over the baby news in the comment section while congratulating Alyssa and John on their final pregnancy. “Ahhh … SO EXCITED!!!! Team boy,” Carlin Bates commented, while Katie Clark wrote, “I’m so excited for you guys.”

The couple also announced the “surprising” news on their YouTube channel, while also telling their daughters that they are getting another sibling. Alyssa and John share daughters Allie, 7, Lexi, 5, Zoey, 4 and Maci, 1.

“We decided we were gonna get a dog instead [of having another baby],” the former TLC star said in the YouTube video. “But then I found out I was pregnant after we agreed to the dog. So, now — we already told the kids we’re getting a dog — so we’re getting a dog and we’re also getting a baby at pretty much the same time,” she continued.

Before telling the girls the big secret, the couple discussed what it would be like if they finally had a son. While John said it would be a different learning experience, Alyssa shared that she would be interested in feeling a different kind of “bond” with a boy.

“The more I [give birth], the harder it is on my body. So, this time for real — this is it,” she laughed before her hubby said she’s said that once before.

The duo first broke the news to their eldest daughter, who took the news extremely well. After Alyssa told her why she had been feeling sick, Allie’s eyes lit up with excitement for a new sibling.

“I’m voting for boys,” Allie said to the camera.

Lexi told her parents that having another baby is going to be “a lot of work,” while Lexi also shared that she thinks her mom is going to have a boy, too.

Last month, the family announced they were bringing another addition to the family. Not a human baby, but a fur baby. “I was surprised that I even considered it because before I was like, ‘Nope. Not gonna happen. Nope. Not gonna happen,’” John said in their August puppy reveal YouTube video, before Alyssa revealed the dog’s name.

“It was a close vote. The runner-up’s Pumpkin coming in third place and Peaches coming in second place,” she revealed. “The winner of the name for our new member to our family is … Mia.”