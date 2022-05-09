‘Bringing Up Bates’ Star Carlin Bates Gives House Tour After Becoming a First Time Homeowner

Proud homeowners! Bringing Up Bates star Carlin Stewart (née Bates) gave a house tour of the new home she just bought with husband Evan Stewart.

Carlin, 24, took fans inside of the empty two-story, three bedroom house in a new vlog, which she shared on YouTube on Saturday, May 7. The 19-minute video began with Carlin and Evan, 26, explaining that they had just become first-time homeowners.

“Yesterday we did a walk through of our house,” the Up TV star explained as the couple drove in their car. “I literally get choked up talking about it because I literally walked in, like, crying. Like tears were streaming down my face because all the memories were going through my mind of actually being here in this place. We never thought we’d be buying a house.”

As Carlin continued to speak about the emotional milestone in their life, she explained that they can’t wait to raise their kids in the new house. The couple – who tied the knot in 2019 – share daughter Layla, 2, and son Zade, 1 month.

“We feel so blessed and we’re just so thankful that God has just shown his light on the path to take and we’re actually here,” she said.

The video then cut to a clip of Carlin and Evan signing the deed to the house before they gave fans a tour of the empty home. Throughout the video, the lovebirds made sure to show off both the inside and outside of the home.

After revealing the exterior of the home, fans got a glimpse into their spacious living room. The walls are painted in a dark yellow shade, while the room boasts a cozy fireplace and hardwood floors.

Evan filmed Carlin as she walked their fans through the home and explained their plans for each room. As the tour continued, the TV personality made sure viewers got to see numerous spots in the house including bathrooms, closets, the garage, bedrooms and more.

While Carlin seemed ecstatic to show off the empty home, she admitted that the house will soon be unrecognizable. “The next time you see this house it’s not gonna look anything like this because we actually are redoing a lot of it,” she explained.

Keep reading to see Carlin and Evan’s first house as homeowners.