Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Slammed Amid Reality Show Announcement

Alec ​Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin‘s announcement on Tuesday, June 3, that they have a reality show coming to TLC in 2025 about their family life with their seven children was met with less than enthusiastic responses on Instagram.

In the teaser video, Alec, 66, explained, “We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy.” The narration was over videos of ​the couple’s seven children running around and screaming. The 30 Rock alum added, “Home is the place we love to be most.”

Eventually, the family ended up on the sofa, including Hilaria, 40, and the seven children ​she and Alec welcomed over nine years: Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 5, Eduardo “Edu”, 3, María Lucía, 3, and Ilaria, 19 months.

“We are the Baldwins!” the group chanted, as Alec stated, “And we’re coming to TLC!”

TLC

The comments section was quickly filled with negative comments about the controversial couple.

“If she pretends to be Hispanic, I’m boycotting,” one person wrote about Hilaria, who was caught up in a 2020 scandal over misrepresenting her heritage. Another follower asked, “Lmao!! Are we getting Spanish or Boston Hillary?”

Others brought up Alec’s legal issues after he shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust in October 2021 when a prop gun was accidentally loaded with live bullets.

“Don’t you have a trial starting in July? Remember you killed a lady on your Rust filming set,” one person wrote, while another added, “Great move considering the charges against him lol. Show what a loving family man he is. I bet he is but someone is dead.”

Alec’s trial for involuntary manslaughter charges starts on July 10 in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Other viewers were turned off by the rowdy children.

“Lord, I need some anxiety meds after watching that,” one fan wrote about the family chaos, while another added, “Why all the yelling!!! Jesus!!!” Yet another commented, “Keeping up with the Baldwin’s? The screaming in this video is enough to make me change the channel!”

Some fans brought up how the show was contradictory to Alec’s protective nature over his family. “I truly hope this will end well for your children. You have always disliked the attention your kids get from the cameras on the street – this is about to multiply beyond imagination,” one potential viewer wrote. Another ​commented about families exposing their private lives on reality TV, writing, “These never end well for the family. Wish they weren’t doing it.”

There were a handful of supporters in the comments, as one person wrote, “Not the biggest fan, yet I have to say this looks completely and utterly like entertainment gold!!!” while one fan cheered, “I’m so excited for this!!! Love me some Baldwinitos!!”

Alec and Hilaria wed on June 30, 2012, after initially meeting in a New York City cafe. They welcomed their first child in August 2013. After that, they had three sons in a row, but wanted to give Carmen a sister. Hilaria suffered two pregnancy losses in 2019.

After son Edu’s September 2021 birth, the couple welcomed Maria via surrogate on February 25, 2021.

Hilaria wrote of daughter Ilaria before her September 22, 2022, arrival, “Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times,” as Alec was dealing with the aftermath of Hutchins’ fatal shooting.

The Boston-born instructor informed viewers in the intro to their TLC teaser video, “We’re done having kids.”