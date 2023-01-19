Alec Baldwin has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter following the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on set of the film Rust, according to NBC News.

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies also revealed that Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film’s armorer, was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Additionally, David Halls, the film’s assistant director, has agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon on set.

“This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice,” Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, said in a statement.

The statement continued, “Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

Meanwhile, Carmack-Altwies explained the charges in her own statement. “After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust film crew,” she said. “On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.”

In October 2021, Hutchins was fatally shot on set of the film at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico. The incident occurred when Baldwin was rehearsing with a pistol ahead of filming a scene. The gun went off and killed Hutchins, while director Joel Souza was also injured.

Following the shooting, Hutchins – who worked as the film’s cinematographer – was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque. Once at the hospital, she was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, Souza was taken to another medical center by ambulance and was eventually released.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred,” Baldwin wrote in a statement via Twitter on October 22. “I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Hutchins was survived by her husband, Matthew Hutchins, and their son, Aldous.

“I don’t think there are words to communicate the situation,” Matthew told Insider in a statement on October 22. “I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we’re going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic. I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate.”

In October 2022, Matthew reached a settlement in his wrongful death lawsuit against the producers of Rust and Baldwin. Filming was expected to resume in January 2023, with Matthew joining the project as an executive producer.

“Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son,” Baldwin said via Instagram on October 5. “We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”

Baldwin spoke publicly about the shooting for the first time while being interviewed by ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos in December 2021. After claiming he did not pull the trigger, the 30 Rock actor insisted that the incident was not his fault.

“I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is,” Baldwin said at the time. “But I know it’s not me.”