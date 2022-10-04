Catching up. Matt Brown made his debut on Alaskan Bush People in 2014 and remained on the show until his exit in 2019. Keep reading to find out why he left the show, what he’s up to now and more.

Why Did Matt Brown Leave ‘Alaskan Bush People’?

Over the years, fans watched Matt’s battle with substance abuse cause a strain on his relationship with his family. In 2016, the late Billy Brown and Ami Brown’s eldest son entered rehab for alcohol treatment.

When the family moved from Alaska to Washington in 2018, Matt chose to stay in California, where he was seeking treatment. Due to the distance from the rest of his family, Matt stopped appearing on the show.

He continued to work on his health and entered rehab for a second time later in 2018.

In April 2021, the former reality star took to Instagram to claim that his time on Alaskan Bush People led to his addiction struggles. “Everybody’s told me that other people’s secrets aren’t mine to tell, but they’re destroying me, and they’ve been destroying me for a long time,” he said. “I’m cold, and I don’t have any money. And I hardly have anything to eat.”

Courtesy of Matt Brown/Instagram

During the video, Matt alleged that production gave his family drugs and that he didn’t financially profit from the show despite its lucrative success.

“We made a lot of money off the show, and because my dad controlled everything, all the money went to him,” Matt said, alleging that his family kept over $300,000 from him. “I didn’t have any money or anything. My dad kept that all.”

What Happened to Matt Brown?

In 2018, Matt was accused of raping two women.

Both women came forward with their allegations during a September 2020 interview with The Sun. They claimed that Matt raped them just days apart after he had been heavily drinking. The alleged crimes were reported to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Topanga Division and the case was later turned over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The Sun reported that the D.A. declined to prosecute.

Matt has never publicly spoken about the allegations.

What Has Matt Brown Been Up To Since Leaving ‘Alaskan Bush People’?

While he no longer appears on the show, Matt keeps fans up to date with his YouTube channel that he launched in 2019.

One day before season 14 of Alaskan Bush People premiered on October 2, Matt took to Instagram to share a video in which he opened up to his fans about what he’s been up to. He gave viewers an insider look into his job at an orchard, where he explained that he was watering the plants.

Where Is Matt Brown Now?

Matt currently resides in the North Cascade mountains near his family’s North Ranch home in Washington.

Is Matt Brown in Contact With His Family?

While they are close in proximity, the former Discovery star is not in contact with his mother or siblings. In 2021, Matt’s younger brother, Bear Brown, shared details about their strained relationship.

“Matt’s been doing his own thing,” he told Distractify at the time. “I don’t really see him much these days. I hope that he finds the peace and serenity in his life that he’s looking for though.”