Following in the family footsteps! Alana Thompson, a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo, is helping her niece become a pageant girl on a new Mama June: Family Crisis. In In Touch’s exclusive clip from the Friday, May 15, episode, the 14-year-old is left to babysit sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon’s daughter, Ella, and the duo have fun playing dress-up and getting creative with makeup. When Lauryn and husband Joshua Efird come home, they discover their little girl covered in lipstick — and signed up to compete in her very first pageant. Check out In Touch‘s exclusive clip above.

Inset Photo of Ella Over Photo of Alana Honey Boo Boo Thompson
Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock; We TV

Mama June: Family Crisis airs on We TV Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.