Following in the family footsteps! Alana Thompson, a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo, is helping her niece become a pageant girl on a new Mama June: Family Crisis. In In Touch’s exclusive clip from the Friday, May 15, episode, the 14-year-old is left to babysit sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon’s daughter, Ella, and the duo have fun playing dress-up and getting creative with makeup. When Lauryn and husband Joshua Efird come home, they discover their little girl covered in lipstick — and signed up to compete in her very first pageant. Check out In Touch‘s exclusive clip above.

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock; We TV

Mama June: Family Crisis airs on We TV Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.