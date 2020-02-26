He’s keeping his mouth shut. Adam Busby hinted that a new season of OutDaughtered is coming, but he wouldn’t say much about it when a fan asked for information on Instagram on February 23.

Adam, 37, shared a sweet photo of himself with one of his daughters the same day and wrote, “Made it back just in time for midday Sunday snuggles.” In the comments, a fan asked, “When are y’all gonna start another season!?” The reality star dad replied, “Oh we know … 😉,” but would give no other hints about the return of the TLC series.

Courtesy of Adam Busby/Instagram

Fans definitely had something to say in response to Adam’s thin reply. “Oh, I thought [your wife] Danielle said you didn’t,” one person wrote. “Sorry.” Another simply asked, “When?” and someone else wrote, “But you won’t share, why so secretive?” along with an eye-roll emoji.

Season 6 of the popular reality series premiered in October 2019 and the finale of that installment aired on November 5, 2019. So, to be fair, the Busbys really haven’t been away from the small screen for all that long. But their fans clearly love them enough that they want more of the quintuplet girls and they want them now!

Courtesy of Adam Busby/Instagram

In the same post, Adam explained that he and his wife are very careful about sharing the whereabouts of their kids in public and don’t “intentionally” make plans to rendezvous with fans. “I have a question. Have you guys ever met a fan?” one person asked him. Adam replied, “We meet fans every day while out and about. I think you may be asking if we intentionally set out to meet up with a specific fan in public though. That would be a negative.”

“It’s extremely rare that we will ever share where our children will be before we go somewhere without protection in place,” the father of six continued. “It’s just too much of a safety risk.” It’s too bad the parents have to be so careful about fan interactions, but they obviously have to do what’s best for them and for their girls.

Back in August, Danielle, 36, told In Touch exclusively how she and Adam prepare their kids for a life in the public eye. “Hands down, life isn’t fair,” she began. “There are people out there who will say what they want, and you may actually not get what you want. As parents, we are here to protect our girls but also to prepare them for the future.”