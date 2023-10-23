Jennifer Lawrence went completely nude in her latest movie, No Hard Feelings, and fans can’t stop talking about the NSFW moment.

The movie — which originally hit theaters in June — was released on Netflix earlier this month and the Oscar winner, 33, shocked viewers with her full-frontal nude scene.

“None of you told me Jennifer Lawrence was fully naked in No Hard Feelings which honestly is so rude,” one user tweeted. Meanwhile, another added, “Jennifer Lawrence going full frontal nude in No Hard Feelings is my Roman empire.”

Youtube

Jennifer plays an almost bankrupt Uber driver and bartender named Maddie, who answers a job advertisement posted by parents looking to get their awkward 19-year-old son, Percy, out of his shell before leaving for college. In exchange for giving their son experience with girls, Percy’s parents offer her a Buick Regal.

During the racy scene, Maddie and Percy — played by Andrew Barth Feldman — decide to go skinny dipping in the ocean. However, their plan is thwarted once a group of troublemakers steals their clothes. Jennifer’s character proceeds to get into a physical altercation with the perpetrators — while nude.

While fans clearly couldn’t stop talking about the A-lister’s amazing physique, others couldn’t help but applaud the scene.

“No Hard Feelings with Jennifer Lawrence is def a reminder we never want her retired from Hollywood, def raunchy but such a sweet movie,” one user praised the scene on social media, while another added, “Jennifer Lawrence getting jumped by them kids naked before she beat them all up. What is this movie?????”

Prior to the No Hard Feeling’s June release, the Hunger Games actress spoke about the NSFW moment, admitting she didn’t have an issue with stripping down on set.

“Everyone in my life and my team is doing the right thing and going, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure? Are you sure?’” she told Variety in June. “I didn’t even have a second thought. It was hilarious to me.’

Meanwhile, her costar Andrew added that the pair were “close” so nothing ever felt “weird or unsafe.”

“Even when I put my T-shirt over your head and motor-boated you? You felt safe?” J-Law joked. The actor replied, “I felt it was an exclusively sterile and professional environment.”