Getting into character! Some actresses are so dedicated to their craft that they’re willing to undergo complete transformations for a role. Actresses like Jessica Biel and Renée Zellweger have gone so far as to transform into unrecognizable characters for their roles as killers.

For her upcoming part in the Hulu true-crime series Candy, Jessica underwent a drastic transformation to play the real-life axe murderer, Candy Montgomery. In the trailer for the five-episode series, the streaming platform revealed Jessica’s metamorphosis into the 1980s housewife.

The show is an adaptation of the nonfiction book, Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, which catalogs the dramatic events that took place between Candy and Betty Gore, whose friendship terminated in violent bloodshed.

Hulu describes Jessica’s character as “a 1980s housewife and mother who did everything right — good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions — but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results.”

For the series, which airs Monday, May 9, on Hulu through Friday, May 13, Jessica’s look consists of a short, permed, reddish haircut, oversized glasses and typically ’80s attire.

In addition to Jessica’s makeover to play a killer, Renée also became unrecognizable for her role in the Peacock series The Thing About Pam. The actress stars in the drama series, which shows the true story of Pam Hupp, a woman from Missouri who was charged with the murder of her best friend Betsy after framing Betsy’s husband.

“It was pretty surreal,” Renée said in an interview with Variety about the show. “We hadn’t actually met in person before, so I kind of met Pam first. And it wasn’t just the physical embodiment, it was the way Pam walks, her gestures and mannerisms. To see her come to life was a little bit scary.”

Renée looks nothing like her character, whom she controversially wore a “fat suit” to replicate. According to her interview, she wore 200 pounds of prosthetics to transform into her character.

Charlize Theron is also on the list of actresses who transformed entirely to play a killer. For her role in the 2003 film Monster as the infamous prostitute and killer, Aileen Wuornos, Charlize was required to gain 30 pounds.

“I think I’ve tried most of my career to transform myself into characters. This was just more extreme. I had about three months to gain weight. We never discussed it like, ‘I’m gonna put on 30 pounds,’ because I wasn’t trying to look fat. It wasn’t that hard. I just didn’t say ‘no’ to Krispy Kreme doughnuts or anything that was full of cream. I also gave up exercising,” she said while promoting the film on The Tonight Show.

In addition to gaining weight for the job, Charlize also had to wear colored contacts to change her eyes from blue to brown and dentures to attain the appearance of stained and rotting teeth.

Keep scrolling to see each actress’ before and after!