What a sweet day — literally! Charlize Theron took her two kids, August and Jackson, to get frozen yogurt at Pinkberry in Hollywood on Monday, January 13. The 44-year-old looked casual as she wore a cream-colored sweater with black leggings and white sneakers. Meanwhile, Jackson, 7, wore a black zip-up sweatshirt with khaki shorts and white kicks while August, 4, sported a red coat with jean shorts. During the outing, the trio looked like they were having a great time as they sampled many flavors. The blonde beauty appeared to be enjoying her vanilla frozen yogurt with chocolate on top while August was eating a chocolate and vanilla swirl.

These days, the Monster actress has been on the awards show circuit as her recent film, Bombshell, has been doing well at the box office. In fact, Charlize was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress — Drama in addition to an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in the movie.

Of course, the South Africa native couldn’t help but get excited about the prestigious award. “Making Bombshell is one of the great highlights of my career,” she said. “I wish that the story in this film never needed to be told, but I am so proud of the entire team on this film for telling it with such grace, sensitivity and humanity. Thank you to my fellow producers, our incredible director, Jay Roach, and our brilliant screenwriter, Charles Randolph, and a multi-talented group of actors and artists who gave 100 percent of themselves and their craft in making this film. I feel really lucky and blessed to do what I do and work with the people I get to work with, and I am ever thankful to the Academy.”

At the end of the day, Charlize is enjoying time with her brood when she isn’t at work. “We have two little puppies, which was a huge mistake on my part, a huge mistake. But I think eventually it will be a good thing,” she told Us Weekly in November about her hectic life as a parent. “I just need to get through this puppy stage hump, but they’re so happy. They have their little dogs. I think it’s good. It’s teaching them empathy and responsibility. They have to pick up poop and feed them in the morning before they go to the bus. They seem to be really into it, so if it makes them better people, that’s good.”

