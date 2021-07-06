Ant Anstead and new girlfriend Renée Zellweger have been going strong since news of their relationship made headlines last month. So how exactly did this random pairing come about? The couple apparently had an “instant” spark, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

Ant, 42, and Renée, 52, were introduced to each other on Ant’s new show, Celebrity IOU, the insider says. The British TV presenter is working on his series with the Property Brothers, Jonathan and Drew Scott.

“Drew and Jonathan and their team got Renée on the show. The twins had an inkling that Ant and Renee would get along. And they were right. Renee and Ant totally hit it off,” the insider explains.

The source adds, “Ant and Renée were super flirty, laughing and joking around on-set. The romantic spark between them was instant. The cast and crew could see it, including Jonathan and Drew!”

“She thinks he’s super handsome and loves his British accent and he thinks she’s beautiful, funny and elegant. It’s early days but so far things are going really well between them,” the insider gushes.

In Touch confirmed on June 24 that Ant and Oscar winner were an item. The news came nine months after Ant split from his wife, HGTV star Christina Haack. The two finalized their divorce on June 21.

Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock

Christina, 37, announced the breakup in September 2020 and shared the news on social media. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future,” she wrote in the caption alongside a photo of the two on the beach. The couple have one child together, 21-month-old son Hudson.

Just a day after the Flip or Flop star’s admission, Ant posted his own statement. “Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” he captioned a black-and-white photo of the former flames. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

As for Renée, she previously dated musician Doyle Bramhall II. They split up in 2019 after seven years together. The Judy star was also briefly married to country singer Kenny Chesney in 2005.