Actress Kate Beckinsale Reveals She Was Hospitalized

English actress Kate Beckinsale revealed that she was hospitalized and thanked her mom, Judy Loe, for her support in a Mother’s Day post, leading fans to wonder what happened to the Serendipity star.

Kate, 50, took to Instagram on Monday, March 11, with a carousel of photos in honor of Mother’s Day in the U.K. and her mom’s birthday. Among the photos of Kate’s mother were two selfies taken in a hospital bed. Kate’s eyes were teary as she wore a hospital gown and had an IV in her hand, although her hair was pulled up and styled with a large black bow.

The Underworld actress did not reveal the reason for her hospitalization or when it happened, but she alluded to her undisclosed illness in the caption.

“Happy birthday and U.K. Mother’s Day this last week to my incredible mother,” she wrote. “Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s–t and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t. And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us… And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love.”

Fans in the comments sent well wishes to Kate and asked how she was doing.

“Are you OK? Why are you in a hospital? Please get well soon,” one fan wrote, while another added, “I pray for your recovery, whatever it is you may be going through Kate.”

Kate Beckinsale/Instagram

“Sending well wishes your way. I hope with time that your heart will find joy again,” a third fan added.

The mother of one has previously been open about her medical issues, having previously been hospitalized in 2019 for a ruptured ovarian cyst. “Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry,” she captioned Instagram photos of herself in a hospital bed at the time. “So thankful to everyone who looked after me.” In 2021, she was hospitalized again for a back injury.

“I was in my hotel room putting on a pair of leggings and then it felt sort of like a guitar string snapped and everything was horrific, I mean worse than having a baby bad,” Kate explained of her pain on The Late Late Show With James Corden. She revealed that she couldn’t walk, lie down or sit.

One month later, Kate shared an update on Instagram. “Feeling a lot better. Thank you so much for your kind messages and love,” she wrote.

Kate’s family also experienced a devastating loss on January 10 when her stepfather, Roy Battersby, died at 87 years old after a stroke. She fought with BAFTA that month over including him in their “in memoriam” tribute.

“Today BAFTA told me they ‘could not guarantee’ he would be included in their ‘in memoriam’ tribute, to honor the industry members we have lost,” she wrote on Instagram. “So a man dead less than a week somehow has to audition in front of a committee after a decades-long career (in which he has been awarded from said organization the highest accolade they have) to decide IF his death is worth mentioning.”

The actress continued, “If his work, his life, his craft, his mentoring, his heart and soul are worthy of a mention that he is gone. That, that has broken my heart all over again. I am paralyzed, sick and sickened and I will honor him and his work every day of my life.”