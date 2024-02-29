Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) met her husband John-David Duggar on May 14, 2018. John-David attended Abbie’s church with his parents for a book signing and the pair hit it off right away. A few days after meeting, John-David asked Abbie to officially “court” him and she agreed. The couple got engaged less than two months later and officially tied the knot in November 2023. However, Abbie had an established career before she married into the Duggar family. She previously starred alongside John-David on TLC’s Counting On before it was canceled and in January 2024, Abbie revealed her new job.

What Is Abbie Duggar’s Job?

Abbie announced in January 2024 that she was now a representative for Monat and selling their hair care products. The hair care system is made specifically for curly hair like Abbie’s and she gushed about the changes she saw in her curls after using the products.

“When my hair started losing curl after I had kids I didn’t know what to do with it! I started using a wand to try and re-create the beautiful curls I used to have. I tried Monat out of desperation and kind of a last ditch effort to see if it would help my hair like they claimed it would, I have been OVERJOYED to find it actually works! I love my curls again!” the former reality TV star wrote on Instagram.

What Was Abbie Duggar’s Job Before Marrying John-David?

When John David and Abbie met for the first time, Abbie was working as a nurse, according to the couple’s TLC bio. She trained at the Pontotoc Technology Center to first complete her Certified Nursing Assistant license from 2016 to 2017.

In 2017, The Ada News reported that the Pontotoc Technology Center Practical Nursing and Biotechnology HOSA (Health Occupation Students of America) students competed at a conference in Oklahoma. Abbie’s chapter was named the Gold Star Chapter and received a Certificate of Merit for HOSA National Service Project.

After receiving her CNA license, Abbie began working at a nursing home in Oklahoma before becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse. However, when Abbie became pregnant with her and John-David’s first child, she put her nursing career on hold. According to John-David and Abbie’s website, she “plans to keep her license current, but is not working outside of the home as a nurse right now.”

If Abbie eventually chooses to go back into nursing, she will be an anomaly in the Duggar family as the rest of the Duggar women don’t work outside the home.

How Else Does Abbie Duggar Make a Living?

Abbie was one of the cast members in Counting On from 2018 and 2021 and appeared in 38 episodes. While most reality TV stars find themselves making good money for appearing on TV, the family was reported to have made $50k per half hour episode and $65k per hour long episode. John-David’s sister Jill Dillard (née Duggar) revealed in her ​2023 book, Counting the Cost, that if the reality show made it to four seasons, the pay would increase to $58k and $73k. However, Jill said that none of the Duggar children were paid for the time on the show. Jill and husband Derick Dillard calculated that Jim Bob was paid $8 million between 2014 and 2018.

Abbie made a living from her time as a nurse, while John-David supports the family with his jobs as a pilot, constable and the towing service he owns. Their current estimated worth is $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.