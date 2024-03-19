After documenting their love lives on 90 Day: The Single Life, fans are curious if their favorite stars from the 90 Day universe are still unlucky in their love lives!

Veronica Rodriguez, Debbie Aguero, Tyray Mollett, John Mendes and Natalie Mordovtseva returned for part 1 of the season 4 tell-all on Monday, March 18, and it’s clear their love stories aren’t finished yet. The reunion was filled with major confrontations, shocking bombshells and some surprise guests.