90 Day: The Single Life’s Tyray Mollett was stood up on his first ever date after being catfished by another woman for nearly five years.

“I don’t wanna immediately think that she stood me up, but it’s a lot emotionally,” Tyray, 33, said during the show’s Monday, January 8, episode, as seen in a clip released by TLC via Instagram before it aired. “I am a little worried she won’t show up.”

As he waited for his date, Tiffany, to arrive, Tyray told producers that he “did a few things” for her to let her know that he’s “serious about this date.” “I dressed up pretty nice, got these beautiful flowers and booked us at this really nice restaurant,” he told cameras, adding, “I just want everything to be perfect.”

Trying to remain optimistic despite Tiffany not texting him back, Tyray said, “I’m a pretty punctual person, and the date was at 7. I don’t know if this is normal.”

Finally, after more than an hour of waiting, he decided to call her, but Tiffany didn’t pick up or return his call. Dismayed, Tyray realized that he had been ghosted.

Fans flocked to the comments section of the teaser, posted on the official Instagram account for the franchise, expressing their thoughts on the disappointing date.

“I’m so sick of this toxic dating scene these days,” one user wrote. “Ghosting, catfishing and wasting people’s time. Seems people are so used to social media that they have lost connection to reality and the fact that they really be disregarding folks’ time and peace.”

The heartbreaking moment from the TLC spinoff came after Tyray decided to continue his quest to find love following years of being catfished online.

On season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, fans watched as Tyray learned that the woman he had been talking to on Snapchat for more than four years was a catfish. The mastermind behind “Carmella,” whom Tyray had once flown to Barbados to try to meet, was actually a man named Christian.

After he was caught lying about his identity by a producer for the reality show, Christian eventually came clean. He explained that he had begun messaging Tyray years ago believing he was a “dumb, stupid American” who would buy him clothes and a cell phone and give him money.

Unfortunately, Christian’s hunch about Tyray’s generosity was correct, with Tyray gifting him between two and three thousand dollars during their online relationship.

Even though he hasn’t had the best of luck with dating, Tyray is going into this next chapter in his journey with a positive attitude.

“After I learned about the catfish situation, I knew that I needed to think about the good things about it,” Tyray told Us Weekly during a September 2023 interview. “I learned, ‘Hey, now I don’t have to go through a K-1 visa process. I can meet somebody down the street or something.”

Participating on the show, Tyray said, helped him come “out of [his] shell.” “I feel so much better mentally and physically and I’m not as shy,” he told the outlet at the time.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on TLC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.